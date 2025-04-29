Soderstrom hits a 2-run double as the A’s knock off the Rangers 2-1

Soderstrom hits a 2-run double as the A’s knock off the Rangers 2-1 View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Soderstrom hit a two-run double to help JP Sears and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Monday night.

Sears (4-2) struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed one run and five hits in the opener of a seven-game trip.

The A’s went ahead to stay in the fifth. Gio Urshela hit a leadoff double and Brent Rooker reached on a two-out walk. Soderstrom then drove a 1-1 pitch from Patrick Corbin into the right-field corner, giving him 24 RBIs on the season.

The Rangers got one back when Kyle Higashioka doubled and scored on Jonah Heim’s two-out single in the sixth.

Mitch Spence then came in and allowed a single and a walk to load the bases before retiring Adolis García on a popup to second. Spence also worked the seventh and Tyler Ferguson pitched a 1-2-3 eighth before Mason Miller earned his ninth save.

Miller, who had 21 strikeouts and just one walk in his first 10 innings, walked Marcus Semien to begin the ninth before retiring the next three batters.

Corbin (2-1) allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He threw 93 pitches, 56 for strikes.

The Athletics (15-14) have won nine of 13.

The Rangers (15-14) finished with six hits in their seventh loss in 10 games.

Key moment

García struck out swinging before pinch-hitter Dustin Harris bounced to second base for the final out of the game.

Key stat

The Athletics have scored 123 runs — fifth in the AL — while the Rangers are last with 87.

Up next

Jacob deGrom (0-1, 3.33 ERA) starts Tuesday for the Rangers in the second game in the four-game set. The A’s had not identified a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb