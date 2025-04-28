Braves bring back right-hander Ian Anderson and outfielder Eddie Rosario

DENVER (AP) — Ian Anderson, the winning pitcher in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series, rejoined the Atlanta Braves on Monday, a day after he was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

Atlanta also signed veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario, optioned outfielder Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A Gwinnett and designated right-hander Zach Thompson for assignment.

A 26-year-old right-hander, Anderson went 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA in seven appearances this season for the Angels, who acquired him in a trade with Atlanta in March. The appearances were his first in the majors since 2022; he had Tommy John surgery the following year.

The Braves gave Anderson an opportunity in spring training to earn a spot in their starting rotation but traded him to the Angels after he walked 20 batters in 20 innings.

He is expected to work out of the bullpen for Atlanta, which begins a three-game series at Colorado on Monday night.

Anderson shined for the Braves throughout the 2021 postseason, which concluded with Atlanta beating Houston in six games for the World Series title. He pitched five hitless innings to win Game 3.

Rosario, an 11-year veteran, returns for his third stint with Atlanta. He played in two games for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. Rosario hit 21 homers in 142 games for the Braves in 2023.

Kelenic batted .167 with two homers in 23 games for the Braves this season.

Thompson did not allow a run over 3 2/3 innings in two appearances this year.

