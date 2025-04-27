Devin Williams loses his job as Yankees closer after just 10 games with New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Williams lost his job as Yankees closer after stumbling repeatedly during his first 10 games with New York.

Manager Aaron Boone made the announcement before Sunday’s doubleheader against Toronto, two days after the two-time All-Star wasted a ninth-inning lead in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

“He’s still got everything to be great, right? This is a guy that is in the prime of his career and he’s just going through it a little bit,” Boone said. “I tell our players all the time, you make a career at this long enough and you’re going to face some challenging moments, you’re going to face some adversity along the way and the good news for Devin is he’s got everything to get through this and come out better on the other side, and that’s my expectation.”

Luke Weaver, who took over as closer last September when Clay Holmes faltered, will get most of the opportunities to finish tight games with leads. Williams will appear in lower leverage situations.

“I think it’s best for everyone that we pull him out of that role and just try and start building some good rhythm and confidence and momentum,” Boone said.

Acquired from Milwaukee in December for left-hander Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin, Williams is 0-2 with an 11.25 ERA and four saves in five chances. He was booed just 18 pitches into his Yankees career when he allowed the Brewers to load with the bases with no outs before preserving a 4-2 opening day win.

“When I came here in 2003 at the trade deadline, Mariano Rivera was getting booed in August. I couldn’t believe it,” Boone said. “I’m sure there’s some shock to that and like some, OK, get settled, he’s with a new team in a new environment. That’s all part of it. And my reminder to him is you have all the equipment to do this at an elite level. … I’m sure that’s an interesting feeling to process. But, again, that’s what you do as a big leaguer. You got to deal with different external factors that can leak in and have an effect on you.”

Boone informed Willams of his decision on Saturday, when the Yankees were rained out.

“We had a really good conversation yesterday about it and he’s ready to do whatever,” Boone said. “As you go through these things as a player, even when you’re really good at this, it’s a struggle. But I think — I do believe at his core he knows that he’s going to get through this. It’s just when you’re going through it, it’s a little challenging to find and trust that.”

Williams was one of the major leagues’ most dominant pitchers with the Brewers from 2019-24, with a 1.83 ERA, 68 saves in 78 chances, an average of 14.39 strikeouts per nine innings and a .156 opponents’ batting average. He has dropped to 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a .343 opponents’ batting average this season.

Batters had a .097 average last year against his changeup, known as the “Airbender.” They are hitting .273 against it this season. Batters are hitting .462 against his fastball, up from .111.

“It’s been obviously a struggle in a new environment, in a bigger place,” Boone said.

Luis Gil begins throwing program

AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, sidelined since Feb. 28 because of a high-grade lat strain, started his throwing program Sunday.

“Important step in the process,” Boone said.

Gil is on the 60-day injured list and is projected to return in June at the earliest.

Jonathan Loáisiga starts reha

b assignment

Returning from internal brace elbow surgery on April 12 last year, 30-year-old right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga threw 11 pitches and struck out one in a perfect sixth inning on Saturday for Class A Tampa against Dunedin. It was the first rehab outing for Loáisiga, who could rejoin the Yankees in late May or June.

DJ LeMahieu to move up in minors

Infielder DJ LeMahieu, sidelined since straining his left calf in his spring training debut on March 1, was to make a fourth rehab appearance Sunday for Double-A Somerset. He has been playing second base and will start to play third next week.

