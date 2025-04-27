Rays bring win streak into matchup with the Padres

Tampa Bay Rays (13-14, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (17-10, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (0-5, 5.28 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (1-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -117, Rays -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 17-10 record overall and a 12-3 record at home. Padres pitchers have a collective 2.77 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

Tampa Bay has a 4-4 record on the road and a 13-14 record overall. The Rays have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .252.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 12 extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez is 10-for-39 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Aranda has eight doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Rays. Kameron Misner is 10-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .206 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rays: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez: 7-Day IL (concussion protocol), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob John Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (glute), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press