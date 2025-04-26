Rockies lose for 13th time in 14 games, fall 6-4 to Reds as Hays homers twice

DENVER (AP) — Noel Marte hit a two-run homer, Austin Hays added a pair of solo drives and the Cincinnati Reds beat Colorado 6-4 on Saturday to send the Rockies to their 13th loss in 14 games.

Colorado lost its fifth game in a row and is 4-22, the worst 26-game start in franchise history. The Rockies have been outscored by 62 runs.

Hunter Greene (3-2) struck out eight, allowing three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Emilio Pagán got his second save of the series and seventh in eight chances. He allowed a two-out RBI double in the ninth to Adael Amador on a ball that skipped past center fielder TJ Friedl, then struck out Brenton Doyle.

Friedl has three hits for the Reds, who have won three in a row after losing five of seven. Marte has 12 hits and 12 RBIs in 27 at-bats since April 20.

Michael Toglia and Amador homered for Colorado. It was the first big league homer for the 22-year-old Amador, who had three hits and two RBIs.

Antonio Senzatela (1-4) gave up four runs and eight hits in five five innings. Senzatela has given up a big league-high 50 hits this season.

Key moment

Hays’ second home run of the day, a 429-foot solo shot in the sixth, broke a 3-3 tie.

Key stat

Hays is hitting .386 since making his Reds debut on April 15.

Up next

Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.86 ERA) and Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (2-2, 2.79) start Sunday.

