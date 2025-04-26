Arenado’s walk-off home run lifts Cardinals over Brewers 6-5 after blown 5-0 lead View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered off Trevor Megill in the ninth inning, giving St. Louis a 6-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday after the Cardinals wasted a five-run lead.

Ryan Helsley (1-0) entered with a 5-3 advantage but blew a save for the second time in six chances. Isaac Collins singled leading off the ninth and Jackson Chourio, who had four hits and three RBIs, followed with his sixth homer on a first-pitch slider.

Arenado hit his third home run of the season in the bottom half on a 97.8 mph fastball from Megill (0-2).

St. Louis won consecutive games for the first time since April 13-14.

Milwaukee has lost four in a row.

Cardinals starter Sonny Gray allowed three runs, seven hits and three walks in six innings.

Brewers starter Quinn Priester gave up five runs, eight hits and three walks in five innings.

St. Louis built its lead on Pedro Pagés’ sacrifice fly in the second, RBI doubles by Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan in the third and an RBI single by Nootbar and run-scoring throwing error by second baseman Brice Turang in in the fourth.

Caleb Durbin and Chourio had RBI doubles in the fifth and Joey Ortiz hit into a run-scoring forceout in the sixth.

Key moment

Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II ran 65 feet to make a diving backhand catch to deny Jake Bauers in the fifth inning.

Key stat

Milwaukee is 1-5 on a 10-game trip.

Up next

Milwaukee LHP José Quintana (3-0, 0.96) and St. Louis RHP Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.33) starts Sunday.

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press