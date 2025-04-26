Rays seek to extend win streak, take on the Padres

Tampa Bay Rays (12-14, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (17-9, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (1-3, 4.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Edward Cease (1-1, 6.04 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -156, Rays +131; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays seek to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 17-9 record overall and a 12-2 record at home. The Padres have a 10-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tampa Bay is 12-14 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Rays have gone 9-5 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has two doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Padres. Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez is 10-for-39 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Aranda has eight doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Rays. Kameron Misner is 10-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rays: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez: 7-Day IL (concussion protocol), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob John Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (glute), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press