Langeliers leads Athletics against the Rangers after 4-hit game

Texas Rangers (14-10, first in the AL West) vs. Athletics (11-13, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jacob Anthony deGrom (0-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (1-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -150, Athletics +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the Texas Rangers after Shea Langeliers had four hits against the Rangers on Wednesday.

The Athletics are 11-13 overall and 3-8 at home. The Athletics have a 6-10 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Texas has a 4-7 record in road games and a 14-10 record overall. The Rangers have a 7-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom leads the Athletics with 12 extra base hits (three doubles and nine home runs). Brent Rooker is 12-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Langford is second on the Rangers with seven extra base hits (a double and six home runs). Adolis Garcia is 9-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.78 ERA, even run differential

Rangers: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (hamstring), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (finger), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press