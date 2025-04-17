White Sox bring home losing streak into matchup against the Athletics

Athletics (8-10, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-13, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (1-2, 4.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -156, White Sox +131; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Athletics looking to end a three-game home losing streak.

Chicago has a 4-13 record overall and a 4-7 record in home games. The White Sox have a 2-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The Athletics are 8-10 overall and 6-3 in road games. The Athletics have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .411.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks Baldwin has two home runs, a walk and eight RBI while hitting .267 for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 10-for-37 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI for the Athletics. Tyler Soderstrom is 12-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .192 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (adductor), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press