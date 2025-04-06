Nationals beat Arizona 5-4, deal Corbin Burnes his first loss as Diamondbacks ace View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Call and Paul DeJong each had two hits and drove in a run and Trevor Williams struck out six over five innings as the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona 5-4 Sunday and handed Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes his first loss.

Washington took two of three from Arizona, winning a series from the Diamondbacks for the first time since 2021. It was the Nationals’ first home series victory over Arizona since 2017.

Burnes (0-1) yielded four runs while throwing 89 pitches over five innings in his second start since signing a six-year, $210 million deal in January. He gave up Nathaniel Lowe’s RBI double and Call’s run-scoring single the first inning, CJ Abrams’ sacrifice fly in the second and Dejong’s two-out RBI double in the third as his ERA rose to 5.79.

Williams (1-0) allowed three runs and has pitched at least five innings in 14 of his 15 starts since joining the Nationals before last season.

Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his third save in as many attempts.

Jose Herrera homered in the second inning for Arizona, his second in 134 career games.

Key moment

After the Diamondbacks’ Randal Grichuk got ahead 3-0, Finnegan ran the count full before inducing a game-ending, broken-bat grounder to shortstop that stranded Corbin Carroll at third base.

Key stat

After going 1 for 25 in his first seven games this season, Washington rookie outfielder Dylan Crews was 2 for 4 with a run and a stolen base.

Up next

Arizona returns home Monday to begin a three-game series against Baltimore. RHP Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.38 ERA) starts for the Diamondbacks.

LHP MacKenzie Gore (0-1, 2.45) makes his third start of the season as Washington welcomes the Los Angeles Dodgers for the opener of a three-game series Monday.

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press