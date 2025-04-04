Giants open 3-game series with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (3-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (5-1)

San Francisco; Friday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-0); Giants: Justin Verlander (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -148, Mariners +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Seattle Mariners on Friday to start a three-game series.

San Francisco had an 80-82 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Giants averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .239 and slugging .396.

Seattle went 85-77 overall and 36-45 in road games a season ago. The Mariners averaged 7.4 hits per game last season and totaled 185 home runs.

INJURIES: Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

Mariners: Troy Taylor: 15-Day IL (lat), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press