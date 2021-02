022321

Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline project by Executive Order may appease the Greens but at what cost? This action destroys thousands of jobs on both sides of the Canadian border; does nothing to dampen demand for fossil fuels but, by constraining supply, drives up costs for the consumer; all the while increasing risks to the environment by moving the mode of transport of the oil to rail where spills from accidents historically far outweigh those from pipelines.