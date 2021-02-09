Cloudy
55.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2/9/21

By H. Randolph Holder

120921

We had the opportunity to observe the age 65+ vaccination site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds run by Adventist Health Sonora and came away impressed by the efficiency and caring professionalism. We’re sure that the same is true for the county’s drive-thru site and, despite some issues with the online sign-up process being overwhelmed with interest as has been reported around the country, hope that this leads to larger segments of the population being vaccinated meaning a quicker return to a safe and normal day to day.

Back to Something To Think About Archive
Back to Something To Think About Archive

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 