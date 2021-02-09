120921

We had the opportunity to observe the age 65+ vaccination site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds run by Adventist Health Sonora and came away impressed by the efficiency and caring professionalism. We’re sure that the same is true for the county’s drive-thru site and, despite some issues with the online sign-up process being overwhelmed with interest as has been reported around the country, hope that this leads to larger segments of the population being vaccinated meaning a quicker return to a safe and normal day to day.