HRH072120

The recent thinly veiled proposal by House Democrats to create two more Democratic Senate seats by making the District of Columbia our fifty-first state was addressed in 1964 by no less than then Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, a Democrat, ho wrote: "It was indispensably necessary to the independence and the very existence of the (new) Federal Government to have a seat of government which was not subject to the jurisdiction or control of any State."