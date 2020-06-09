HRH060920

John Buckley of CSERC has recently criticized the Tuolumne Utilities District’s efforts to permanently secure its local water supply by buying Lyons Reservoir, Pinecrest Lake, the Tuolumne Main Canal, and the Phoenix Powerhouse. While ownership of the Phoenix system will cost money to operate and maintain, the purchase is the proper course of action for the long term. Remember that PG&E is in bankruptcy with all its uncertainty and has made it clear that it will sell the Phoenix system and all the associated water rights but has offered it to TUD first as the most logical buyer. Failing that, it will be sold to the highest bidder or abandoned and then TUD will have lost not only assurance of the water rights but control of what it costs to provide that water for its customers.