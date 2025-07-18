Top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean View Photo

July 11-17, 2025

Puerto Rico’s renowned rapper Bad Bunny launched his first concert on Friday night as part of the artist’s 30-show residency in the island.

Drawn by faith, Chileans gathered at the La Tirana sanctuary on the outskirts of Santiago to honor Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the nation’s patron saint, at a shrine rooted in the country’s fight for independence.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva says he will impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States if President Donald Trump follows through on a pledge to boost import taxes by 50%.

Cuba’s labor minister resigned after controversial comments she made about poverty in the island nation, claiming there are no beggars in Cuba, only people pretending to be.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca based in Mexico City.

By The Associated Press