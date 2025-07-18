Taiwan will ‘not provoke confrontation’ with China, vice president says View Photo

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan will not provoke a confrontation with China, the self-ruled island’s vice president said Friday, lamenting Beijing’s “aggressive military posturing” against the island democracy that China claims as its own.

“We do not seek conflict. We will not provoke confrontation,” said Bi-khim Hsiao, adding that her government has urged Beijing to communicate “with parity and respect.”

Hsiao, who has served under Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te since their election win last year, said her government has seen “a dramatic uptick in provocative and proactive (Chinese Communist Party) efforts to infiltrate, sabotage and divide our society.”

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has repeatedly threatened to annex it, by force if necessary. In recent years, Beijing has ramped up its military intimidation of the island, sending jets and ships nearby almost daily.

China refuses to speak with Hsiao and Lai and has labeled them “diehard ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists,” a designation for which it has threatened the death penalty.

In a notable attempt of alleged intimidation by Beijing, Czech intelligence officials last month said Chinese diplomats planned to stage a car crash during Hsiao’s 2024 visit to the country. No crash occurred, but a Chinese official ran a red light while following Hsiao’s car.

“Over the years, I have experienced varying degrees of pressure and threats, intimidation, including twice sanctioned, but I will not let that intimidate me or stop me from voicing my views or from voicing the views of people of Taiwan, and we will continue to be active in the international community,” she said.

Regarding recurring U.S. intelligence reports that China may be planning to invade Taiwan before 2027, Hsiao said her government is focused on preempting that.

“Everything we are doing right now is to prevent such a conflict from happening – not just in 2027, but ever,” she said.

Taiwan is “very urgently investing in our self-defense capabilities” in order to deter “any miscalculation and any attempt at disrupting the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” she added.

By SIMINA MISTREANU

Associated Press