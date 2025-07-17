Mexico City plans to tackle gentrification after protests against mass tourism View Photo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexico City government on Wednesday announced a preliminary plan to deal with gentrification, a week after a fierce protest against rising housing prices some link to mass tourism and an increase in foreigners often called “digital nomads” who live temporarily in the capital city.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said the plan will include regulation so that landlords cannot increase rents above inflation. Authorities will also share a list of “reasonable rental” proposals.

Brugada said her government will open a discussion with residents of Mexico’s capital about her plan, but that the idea is to work on a bill that includes measures to promote affordable rent.

The protest in early July was fueled by government failures and active promotion to attract digital nomads who work remotely often for foreign companies from Mexico City, according to experts. Hundreds of people marched in neighborhoods popular with tourists, but the demonstration turned violent when a small number of people began smashing storefronts and harassing foreigners.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the protest was marked by xenophobia.

“The xenophobic displays seen at that protest have to be condemned. No one should be able to say ‘any nationality get out of our country’ even over a legitimate problem like gentrification,” Sheinbaum said back then.

Many Mexicans have complained about being priced out of their neighborhoods — in part because of a move made by Sheinbaum in 2022, when she was the Mexico City mayor and signed an agreement with Airbnb and UNESCO to boost tourism and attract digital nomads despite concern over the impact short-term rentals could have.

During the protest, some people marched with signs reading “Gringo: Stop stealing our home” and “Housing regulations now!”

Some anti-gentrification groups have called for a new protest this weekend.