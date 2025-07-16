Southwestern Iceland volcano erupts, prompting evacuation of campsite and geothermal spa

LONDON (AP) — A volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland has once again forced the evacuation of tourists at the internationally known Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, the national broadcaster RUV reported.

The eruption began around 4 a.m. following an intense seismic swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, Iceland’s Met Office said.

A campsite in the town of Grindavik was evacuated shortly after the seismic activity began. Guests at the Blue Lagoon were forced to quickly pack their bags, RUV reported.

Lava from the eruption is flowing southeast from a fissure in the barren landscape that is 700 to 1,000 meters (2,296 to 3,280 feet) wide, but the molten rock isn’t threatening any infrastructure, the Met Office said.

Grindavik has been repeatedly affected by the activity since November 2023 when a volcano in the area came to life after lying dormant for some 800 years. But authorities said Wednesday it is not in danger.