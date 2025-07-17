Tai Baribo, rookie Olwethu Makhanya lead Union to 2-1 victory over Montreal View Photo

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Tai Baribo scored his 14th goal and rookie defender Olwethu Makhanya scored the first of his career early in the second half to lead the Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday night.

Baribo scored unassisted with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 37th minute to put the Union up 1-0.

Prince Owusu took a pass from defender Joel Waterman two minutes into stoppage time and scored to tie it 1-1 at halftime. It was a career-high 10th goal this season for Owusu and his 44th in 60 career appearances. Waterman’s assist was his first in 128 career appearances over six seasons with Montreal.

Philadelphia went back in front five minutes into the second half on the 21-year-old Makhanya’s netter. Fellow defender Kai Wagner collected his eighth assist.

Andre Blake turned away three shots in goal for Philadelphia (14-5-4).

Sébastian Breza had two saves for Montreal (3-14-6).

The Union maintain their lead in the Eastern Conference and Supporter’s Shield race by a point over FC Cincinnati, which shut out Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 3-0 Wednesday night. Expansion side San Diego FC began the day trailing the Union by a point as the leaders in the Western Conference.

Baribo is two behind league leaders Messi and Sam Surridge of Nashville SC in the race for the Golden Boot Award.

The Union travel to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Montreal will host the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

