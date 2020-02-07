Tree Removal To Impact Traffic In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — There will be crews working along several roads in Calaveras County next week as part of the tree mortality program.

Beginning Monday, and continuing through Friday, crews will be removing dead trees along Sheep Ranch Road, Pennsylvania Gulch Road, Dunbar Road, Fourth Street, Oak Circle, Pine Drive and Armstrong Road. There will be temporary lane and road closures, but they will not exceed 20 minutes.

Be prepared for activity in those areas throughout the week.