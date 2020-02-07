Sunny
37.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tree Removal To Impact Traffic In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County Seal

Calaveras County Seal

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — There will be crews working along several roads in Calaveras County next week as part of the tree mortality program.

Beginning Monday, and continuing through Friday, crews will be removing dead trees along Sheep Ranch Road, Pennsylvania Gulch Road, Dunbar Road, Fourth Street, Oak Circle, Pine Drive and Armstrong Road. There will be temporary lane and road closures, but they will not exceed 20 minutes.

Be prepared for activity in those areas throughout the week.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     