Driver Identified In Major Injury Crash On HWY 132

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP is reporting that the driver in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 132 has been arrested for DUI.

The rollover wreck happened Tuesday afternoon near Zarzamora Street south of Lake Don Pedro and the CHP suspected alcohol played a role in the crash. As reported here yesterday, the driver of a sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the sedan and went off the roadway. It went airborne plummeting down a 150-foot ravine while rolling over several times until it hit a tree and ejected the driver.

CHP spokesperson Steve Machado reports the driver has been identified as, 26-year-old Christoph Ludwig LeFervre of La Grange. He was flown from the scene to a Modesto hospital suffering major injuries. While at the medical center, Machado relays, “He [LeFervre] was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The blood was sent out for analysis and we will find out exactly what his blood alcohol was.”

It took a tow crew several hours to retrieve the vehicle as it had to use a long cable to reach the sedan and pull it up to the roadway.