CCWD Begins Massive Water Line Replacements

CCWD Sewer pipeline replacement Rancho Calaveras View Photo

San Andreas, CA -– This week marks the start of a major project aimed at replacing one community’s 100-plus leaky water service lines.

Beginning Monday, Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) will be addressing the repairs, which are located along Kirby and Gabor streets and Garner Place in Rancho Calaveras. The project itself is expected to wrap up at the end of May.

CCWD officials say work will begin Gabor Street. Working hours will run from 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays during which customers might be subject to temporarily losing water service during portions of the project since the system must be depressurized to connect new service lines to the existing water main.

For those who temporarily lose service, a boil water advisory will become active and remain in place until CCWD receives test results confirming no presence of harmful bacteria in the new lines. As per the norm, test results will generally be available within 48 hours and affected residents will receive door hangers notifying them in advance of the dates and times of outages.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact CCWD Customer Service at customerservice@ccwd.org or 209 754-3543.