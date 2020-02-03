PG&E Reported Twain Harte Outage

Twain Harte Sherwood Forest PGE Outage Feb 3 2020 View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Approximately 745 Twain Harte area power customers in the dark since late morning should have their lights back, according to PG&E.

One customer told Clarke Broadcasting he had been without electricity since about 10:30 a.m. There was no word of what the cause might have been, only that the company expected power restoration by 1 p.m. and the outage was no longer listed early in the one o’clock hour.