PG&E Reported Twain Harte Outage

By Tori James
Twain Harte Sherwood Forest PGE Outage Feb 3 2020

Twain Harte Sherwood Forest PGE Outage Feb 3 2020

Twain Harte, CA — Approximately 745 Twain Harte area power customers in the dark since late morning should have their lights back, according to PG&E.

One customer told Clarke Broadcasting he had been without electricity since about 10:30 a.m. There was no word of what the cause might have been, only that the company expected power restoration by 1 p.m. and the outage was no longer listed early in the one o’clock hour.

