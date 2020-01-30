Scary Scam Alert From PG&E

Sonora, CA – PG&E is alerting the public about a scam where the thieves may be trying to get into homes.

This newest trick is not conducted over the phone. Instead, it is done in person raising major safety concerns. The utility details that it involves a person posing as a company field crew member going to a home with a letter in hand. It claims that the worker needs to inspect the customer’s meter and needs a copy of their electric bill.

Utility officials fear this is someone trying to gain access to the home and possibly commit a crime. PG&E wants to remind customers this is not its policy and not company practice. Noting that its employees all carry ID badges and will gladly show them to customers.

As reported here earlier this month, PG&E warned of a current phone scan aided at Green Dot card, Money Pack or gift card customers and demands immediate bill payment to avoid power shutoff. Another new trend is the scammers having more detailed information and using specific names of customers, guessing general dollar amounts owed and disguising their true phone numbers with a caller ID that says “PG&E” or “Pacific Gas & Electric.”

The utility provides these tips to help protect customers from all types of potential scams:

PG&E will not ask for personal information or a credit card number over the phone. Anyone who has received such a phone call and provided credit card or checking account information should report it immediately to the credit card company or bank and law enforcement.

Customers with concerns about the legitimacy of a call about a past-due bill, service request or request for personal information are encouraged to call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

Customers should always ask to see identification before allowing anyone claiming to be a PG&E representative inside their home. PG&E employees always carry their identification and are willing to show it to you.

If a person claiming to be a PG&E employee has identification and you still feel uncomfortable, call PG&E’s customer service line at 1-800-743-5000 to verify an appointment and/or PG&E’s presence in the community. If you feel threatened in any way, notify local law enforcement immediately.

Customers who have an appointment with PG&E will receive an automated call back within 48 hours prior to a scheduled visit, or a personal call from a PG&E gas service representative prior to a scheduled visit.

If you feel threatened in any way, notify local law enforcement immediately.

PG&E urges customers to report any scam immediately by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 or by clicking here.