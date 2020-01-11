A Scam Alert To PG&E Customers

Sonora, CA – Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is alerting customers to beware of an ongoing scam that demands immediate bill payment or power shutoff will be shutoff.

The utility’s security department has received several reports in the past few weeks regarding the scam that targets those with a Green Dot card, Money Pack or gift card. Company officials say the calls have come from across its service areas in California.

PG&E provides these tips designed to help protect customers from all types of potential scams:

Without prior notification of past due balances, PG&E’s Credit Department will not ask for personal information or a credit card number over the phone. Anyone who has received a phone call demanding payment and provided credit card or checking account information should report it immediately to the credit card company or bank and law enforcement.

Customers with concerns about the legitimacy of a call about a past-due bill, service request or request for personal information are encouraged to call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000. Be aware that scammers can disguise their true phone numbers or simply claim to be from PG&E.

Customers should always ask to see identification before allowing anyone claiming to be a PG&E representative inside their home. PG&E employees always carry their identification and are willing to show it to you.

If a person claiming to be a PG&E employee has identification and you still feel uncomfortable, call PG&E’s customer service line at 1-800-743-5000 to verify an appointment and/or PG&E’s presence in the community. If you feel threatened in any way, notify local law enforcement immediately.

Customers who have an appointment with PG&E will receive an automated call back within 48 hours prior to a scheduled visit, or a personal call from a PG&E gas service representative prior to a scheduled visit.

PG&E takes security seriously and will actively work with law enforcement to help stop any scam victimizing customers. Anyone who has received such a call can report it immediately by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.