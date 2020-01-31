First Weekend Of February Events

Orient Express Run in Chinese Camp View Photo

There are a few events coming up this weekend in the Mother Lode.

Keep in mind the Orient Express Run on Saturday morning in Chinese Camp will fully close Highway 120 from Simms Road to Red Hill Road. The closure is scheduled between 10 and 11 am. The event features a one-mile run at 9:00 am., and a four-mile run at 10:00 am. The event benefits the over 150 “Special Olympians” that take part in the Tuolumne County Special Olympics program participating in track and field, floor hockey, basketball, the state games and other sports.

Saturday is also Open Garden Day featuring information about fruit tree and rose pruning, and also dormant spraying. The event listing is here.

The 34th annual Frank Salel Superbowl Breakfast will be at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora at the Tribes of Tuolumne (John Muir) Building Sunday before the 49ers play the Chiefs. In a recent myMotherLode poll question “Who Do You Want To Win The Super Bowl?” 74% of the nearly 700 votes in just under two days said San Francisco 49ers. Event Chairman Scott Barry was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” as detailed here. Sonora 49er Rotary Club will use the event’s proceeds to help fund scholarships for graduating Sonora High seniors and dictionaries for children.