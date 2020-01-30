Fundraising Breakfast Before The 49ers-Chiefs Game

The 34th annual Frank Salel Super Bowl Breakfast will take place this Sunday morning.

Event Chairman Scott Barry was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Proceeds from the event put on by the Sonora 49er Rotary Club will help fund scholarships for graduating Sonora High seniors and dictionaries for children.

“The 49ers are in and this is Tuolumne County’s social event before the big game,” said Barry. “It is a time for the community to socialize and get some football fever before the game.”

The John Muir Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be decorated like a football field, and the breakfasts will be served by volunteers, which includes kids from the Interact club.

It was started in 1987 by the late Frank Salel and fellow 49er Rotary members, and was named in his honor after he passed away in 1999.

Breakfast includes a made to order three-egg omelets with fruit cups, croissants, juice, coffee and milk. Numerous raffles will take place every half hour throughout the morning.

Tickets will be available at the door or you can purchase them in advance from any Rotary Club member. Those who buy before Sunday will save a dollar per ticket. $10 Adult and $8 Children at the door.

The event will run from 7 AM – 11:30 AM.

