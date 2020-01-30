Abundance Of Permits Prompts Temporary Permit Office Closure

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA – Noting a “significant increase” in building and planning permits the Tuolumne County Community Development Department is closing for two days next month to catch up.

The 4th-floor offices of the Development and Permit Service Center counter located in the Albert N. Francisco Building in Sonora will be closed on February 13th & 14th. It includes these departments: Environmental Health, Land Use and Natural resources, Building, Housing, and Community Programs. Officials advise that due to the building code changes implemented on the first of this month, those departments have seen a significant increase in building and planning permits prompting the need for extra time for staff to handle the added paperwork.

During the closure, no planning and development related questions, permits or permit applications will be worked on by the departments to give staff time to process the existing permits. However, all inspections and field activities schedule will be conducted on those days. Public Works on the 3rd floor, which includes the Surveying, Engineering/Roads and Solid Waste will be open during the two-day closure. The counter will re-open for business on Tuesday, February 18th at its regular 8 a.m. time.

Due to the high volume of permits, this is the second time the CDD office has closed already this year. It was shut down for the two days after New Year’s Day, as reported here, to allow for training and permit processing. Questions regarding this latest closure can be directed to the department by calling 209-533-5633 or in person at the office at 48 Yaney Avenue in Sonora.