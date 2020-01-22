Cloudy
SPD Seeks Help Locating Theft Suspect

By B.J. Hansen
SPD Seeks Info About Woman Pictured

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is asking for help in locating the woman seen in this surveillance photo.

The PD reports, “The female is around 40 years old, tall with a slim build and long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and a blue shirt. The female in question stole from a downtown business on 1/21.”

Anyone with information about who the woman is should call the Sonora PD at 209-532-8141.

