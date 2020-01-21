Democrats: We Are Calling For A Fair Impeachment Trial

During the Democratic Weekly Address, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said that Senate Democrats have called for a fair Impeachment trial.

Kaine was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Democrats did not provide a written transcript of their Weekly Address to the media. Here is portion of what Kaine said:

“Next week, the Senate will carry out another of its most solemn constitutional responsibilities. As we begin an impeachment trial in the Senate, all 100 senators swear an oath to do impartial justice. I’ve committed to standing by that oath, and I will not make a final decision on how I will vote on impeachment articles until all evidence has been presented. My Democratic colleagues and I have called for a fair trial that includes relevant documents and witness testimony. I hope Senate Republicans will agree that those basic requirements for a fair trial should be followed.”

