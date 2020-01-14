Cloudy
CCWD Staff To Update Goals, Infrastructure

By Tracey Petersen
Arnold, CA – Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) customers along the Highway 4 corridor can get an update on the waterworks in the area.

District staff is holding a town hall meeting to give a general update on high-priority goals, new legislation, and ongoing infrastructure improvements from Forest Meadows up to Camp Connell.

The meeting will begin with a presentation from the staff. Attendees can ask questions and give feedback on the ongoing projects. Additionally, after the meeting, there will be breakout sessions to continue the conversation in small groups and allow for one on one questions and answers with customers

The town hall will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, January 16 at the Ebbetts Pass Fire District station at 1037 Blagen Road in Arnold, off Highway 4. As an added treat or incentive to attend CCWD relays that complimentary coffee and donuts will be served.

For more information, contact CCWD Customer Service at customerservice@ccwd.org or (209) 754-3543.

 

