Callaway Picked To Lead Calaveras Supervisors In 2020

San Andreas, CA — After serving 2019 as the Vice-Chair, Merita Callaway was picked to lead the Calaveras County Supervisors in 2020.

The vote this morning was 4-0, with supervisor Dennis Mills absent. District One Supervisor Gary Tofanelli was the chair in 2018, followed by District Two Supervisor Jack Garamendi in 2019, and District Three Supervisor Callaway for 2020. District Four Supervisor Mills was seemingly skipped in the rotation, as District Five Supervisor Benjamin Stopper was elected to serve as Callaway’s Vice-Chair this year.

The motion to elect Callaway Chair was made by Stopper and seconded by Tofanelli. Callaway then requested her fellow supervisors nominate Stopper for Vice-Chair, and the motion was made by supervisor Garamendi and seconded by Tofanelli. It was also approved 4-0.

Later in today’s meeting the board will finalize supervisor appointments for the various committees in 2020.