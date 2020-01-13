Investigation Into Missing Boy Found Dead In Sierra Foothills

Roman Anthony Lopez View Photo

Placerville, CA — A boy who went missing over the weekend has been located deceased.

11-year-old Roman Anthony Lopez was reported missing from his home in Placerville on Saturday morning. Officials released a “be on the lookout” notice for the youth. He was found dead that night during a search nearby. Limited details were released by the Placerville Police Department during a press conference Sunday, but Sgt. John Meuser notes that the case is being investigated as a “suspicious death.”

Officials did not take questions at the press conference, or note exactly how or where he was located. Anyone with information on Lopez’s death was asked to contact the Placerville Police Department.