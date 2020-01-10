McClintock Charges War Powers Resolution Disgraceful

Congressman Tom McClintock at Calaveras County Town Hall Meeting Sept 20 2017 View Photo

Sonora, CA –Mother Lode District 4 Congressman Tom McClintock strongly opposed the House’s passage of the Use of Force Termination Resolution on Thursday.

The war powers resolution limits President Donald Trump’s war powers against Iran. Ordering a withdraw of U.S. military forces from conflict with Iran within 30 days if no approval is given to the president by congress. It passed with a vote of 224-194.

The administration has cited the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 as its legal authority for slaying Major General Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force in Iraq. While McClintock calls the AUMF a colossal mistake, he suggests that the resolution doesn’t correct that mistake. McClintock went on to state, “It compounds it – by deliberately undermining the position of the United States Government and the armed forces WE sent to Iraq – at a perilous moment – which makes it not only unconstitutional, but disgraceful.”

Below is the congressman’s entire speech delivered on the House Floor:

Use of Force Termination Resolution

January 9, 2020

Speeches

House Chamber

January 9, 2020

Mr. Speaker:

Our Constitution is clear: only Congress can start a war, but only the President can wage it. CONGRESS started this war with the AUMF in 2002, and it remains in effect today. The Founders didn’t want one individual getting us into a war — but once in, they didn’t want 535 squabbling prima donnas second-guessing every decision on the battlefield.

President Trump needed no other reason to order the attack that killed Soleimani IN IRAQ beyond the simple fact that he was acting as an enemy combatant against U.S. forces in a war zone in which the Congress had authorized the President to take military action.

I happen to believe the AUMF was a colossal mistake. This resolution doesn’t correct that mistake. It compounds it – by deliberately undermining the position of the United States Government and the armed forces WE sent to Iraq – at a perilous moment – which makes it not only unconstitutional, but disgraceful.