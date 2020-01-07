CHP Recounts Multi Agency Pursuit, Arrest

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A CHP pursuit with cruisers and a helicopter over roads and through orchards ended with three flattened tires from a well-placed spike strip.

According to San Andreas CHP spokesperson Officer Toby Butzler, his unit responded to an assistance request from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office late last Thursday to help catch a suspected intoxicated driver that deputies had attempted to pull over on Highway 26 near Warren Road.

The vehicle initially stopped on the right shoulder then fled from the deputy, according to Officer Butzler. Along with officers from his unit, CHP dispatched a K-9 unit from Stockton and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office also responded with a helicopter.

The pursuit continued on roads and through orchards in both Calaveras and San Joaquin counties at speeds between 40 and 60 miles-per-hour, Butzler continues. At one point, the suspect intentionally swerved into a CHP vehicle that had its emergency lights activated.

Officers were successful at setting up a spike strip on Highway 26 between the county lines that the suspect drove over, puncturing three of the four tires.

The driver, 51-year-old Ronnie Guy Young of San Andreas, was arrested without further incident although during an inventory of the vehicle, officers located methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment. He faces charges that include evading police with disregard for safety, assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm and possessing a controlled substance.