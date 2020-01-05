Caltrans Work Includes New Stop Light In Angels Camp

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in a few areas in the Mother Lode.



In Calaveras County, work continues on the new traffic signal at the new James Dalton Medical Center in Angels Camp. As reported here the nearly 10,000-square foot multi-million-dollar rural health care center is ramping up for a mid-January opening. Dignity Health-Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) spokesperson Nicki Stevens said “[the new stoplight] will be great for young kids who walk to school and families who have to retrieve their children…”

The Caltrans traffic signal work will begin Monday and go through Friday along Highway 49 from Sultana Lane to Lee Lane in Angels Camp creating five-minute traffic delays. The work is scheduled from 8am-4pm.

There will be tree work along Highway 132 at the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County line to Highway 49 in Coulterville on the left and right shoulder on Monday from 8 am to 3pm.

There will also be tree work along Highway 49 in Mariposa from Bear Valley Road to Blacks Creek Road from 8 am to 3pm Tuesday through Friday.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.