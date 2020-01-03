First Weekend Of 2020 And More January Events

Columbia State Historic Park volunteers View Photo

There are a few events coming up in the first week of the new year.

As detailed here last year Tuolumne County Administrator Tracie Riggs hosted meet and greet sessions and in 2020 she is hosting more. Tomorrow, January 3rd, from noon to 2pm meet her at Heart Rock in Sonora as detailed here. Her other public meetings will be in March, April and May in Jamestown, Tuolumne and Groveland. Later in January, there will be more forums that Riggs has helped coordinate as detailed here.

On January 4th go to Columbia state historic park for their Docent Meet and Greet. From 10 am -12 pm enjoy a short presentation on the wide range of volunteer opportunities, then meet with individual docents for breakout sessions on a variety of topics. Docents will introduce you to the many areas to volunteering in, such as the museum, schoolhouse, construction, library, town tours, archives, and special events, to name a few. The docents are happy to help, and will answer any questions you may have, refreshments will be served. Contact details are in the event listing here.

The first Sunday of every month the American Legion Post 58 hosts its pancake breakfast fundraiser at the Veterans Memorial Hall. Details are here. There are no plays being performed this weekend, check out the local movie theater shows and times here.

Building a Better Brain is a physician evaluation and treatment plan that offers hope for individuals who are concerned about their risk for dementia, such as those with a family history of Alzheimer’s disease.

Informational seminars will be held on Tues., Jan. 7, and Wed., Jan. 8, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Health Pavilion, located at 900 Mono Way in Sonora.

Seating is limited, RSVP information is in the event listing here.

Also on Tuesday, January 7th to hear Brynne Kennedy, Democratic Candidate for Congress, speak. Details about her town hall are in the event listing here.