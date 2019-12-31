Forest Ready For Safe Snow Fun

No Parking sign at Sno-Park Feb 8 2019 View Photo

Sonora, CA – Mother Nature has provided an abundance of snow for winter recreation and the public can show their appreciation by being good stewards of the forest.

Snow grooming has begun for winter trails on Calaveras Ranger District along Highway 4 and Summit Ranger District along Highway 108 in Tuolumne County. The forest teams up with the state of California each season, which typically runs through March, with maintenance continuing if snow conditions allow.

“We recognize how important snowmobiling is as a recreational opportunity in the forest. A system of groomed trails is vital to providing that opportunity, in a safe and sustainable way,” said Beth Martinez, deputy forest supervisor for the Stanislaus National Forest.

For those heading to Pinecrest, Summit and Mi-Wok District Ranger Sarah LaPlante cautions, “Please do not attempt to skate or sled on the ice. It is a dangerous activity that can end with a serious injury. If you walk out on the lakebed, be vigilant about dangers that are usually covered by water, like rocks, stumps, and submerged trash.”

Garbage is also a concern when it comes to area SNO-PARKS. “Trash is not only unsightly; it can cause health concerns and damage habitat and wildlife. During winter recreation, visitors must plan on packing your trash out,” Martinez added.

Another reminder when heading to area SNO-PARKS a parking permit is required from November 1 through May 30 of each year. It costs $5 for a single day and seasonal ones are also sold by specified vendors. Click here for more information.