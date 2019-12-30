Minimal Roadwork In The Mother Lode This Week

Hwy 4 closure gate area plowed out west of lake Alpine on Thanksgiving Day following powerful storm View Photo

Regular roadwork Caltrans crews will be on a three-day break for New Year’s Day. In Calaveras County, there will be traffic signal work on Monday and also on Friday along Highway 49 near Sultana Lane in Angels Camp that will create five-minute traffic delays. The work will run from 8am-4pm.

There will be shoulder repairs in Angels Camp along Highway 49 between Dogtown Road and Highway 4, creating five-minute delays from 7am-5pm on Monday and then on Friday as well.

So far there is no planned regular roadwork scheduled this week in Tuolumne County.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.