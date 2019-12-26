Sunny
Back To Work – Road Projects Will Impact Commute Traffic

By B.J. Hansen

Angels Camp, CA — Caltrans road projects were put on hold from Tuesday through today, but work will impact motorists in a couple of areas on Friday.

Crews received a three-day break around the Christmas holiday. In Calaveras County, there will be traffic signal work on Friday along Highway 49 near Sultana Lane in Angels Camp that will create five-minute traffic delays. The work will run from 8am-4pm. In addition, there will be shoulder repairs in Angels Camp along Highway 49 between Dogtown Road and Highway 4, creating five-minute delays from 7am-5pm.

No Caltrans work is planned for Friday in Tuolumne County.

