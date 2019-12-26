CA Vehicle Laws Taking Effect In 2020

Sonora DMV office View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The DMV reports that there will be several new laws beginning on January 1st, as well as a notable change taking effect in October.

On October 1st of 2020 the US Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or another federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver’s license, to board flights within the US and to access secure federal facilities and military bases. California DMV Director Steve Gordon says, “We urge Californians to apply for their REAL ID at the time of their renewal, or their earliest convenience, so they are fully prepared by October 1, 2020.”

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians must bring proof of their social security number, proof of identity (birth certificate or valid passport) and two proofs of residency (utility bill, bank statement, etc.) to the DMV office.

New laws taking effect on January 1st include a ban on selling DMV appointments, no longer allowing courts to remove driving privileges for non-vehicle related offenses, removing motorized scooters from a list that requires a special M2 permit or license, and new rules for approaching and passing waste vehicles.