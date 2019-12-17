Vehicle Versus Bear Accident On Tuolumne Road

Sonora, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a crash on Tuolumne Road near Aarondale Road.

The area is east of Standard Park. Officials report that a vehicle collided with a bear, and the bear is now in a nearby field with a broken left rear leg. Fish and Wildlife has been notified of the incident and is responding to the scene to assist. Be prepared for activity in the area. No injuries were reported to the driver of the vehicle.