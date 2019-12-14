Cloudy
50.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Newsom Denies PG&E Bankruptcy Settlement

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CA Gov. Gavin Newsom

CA Gov. Gavin Newsom

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has rejected PG&E’s proposed $13.5-billion settlement with victims of large wildfires occurring between 2015-2018.

We reported earlier this week that it would cover the 2015 Butte Fire in Calaveras and Amador counties that killed two people and damaged 863 buildings. It would also include claims related to the 2016 Ghost Ship Fire in Oakland, 2017 wine country fires and 2018 Camp Fire.

The plan needed Newsom’s approval by Friday in order to proceed, and the Governor sent a letter to PG&E CEO Bill Johnson arguing that it fails to adequately address what will be done to provide safe and reliable power moving forward.

PG&E has stated that the settlement agreement is a key step towards emerging from bankruptcy, and the company will now try to come up with a revised plan.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     