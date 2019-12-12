Four, Including Young Child, Injured In Twain Harte Crash

Sonora, CA — The CHP has released new details about a crash that occurred Wednesday evening on Highway 108 at Twain Harte Drive.

Officials report a 26-year-old old unidentified Twain Harte woman was turning her 2008 Subaru from Highway 108 onto Twain Harte Drive and went directly into the path of an oncoming 2012 Infiniti on Highway 108. The driver of the Infiniti was unable to avoid a crash and the two vehicles collided. After impact, the Subaru caught on fire. Several motorists pulled over to assist. The Twain Harte woman inside, and her one-year-old male passenger were treated and then taken by ambulance to separate hospitals. The woman was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, and the young child to Adventist Health Sonora, and later to UC Davis Medical Center.

Officials have not released the name of the 26-year-old woman due to the severity of the injuries, but the CHP notes that the two people in the Infiniti were 70-year-old Patrick Vierra and 61-year-old Sandra Vierra, both of Twain Harte. They were transported to Adventist Health Sonora to treat moderate to major injuries.

The CHP adds that drugs/alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The incident occurred at 4:50pm.