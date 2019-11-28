More Sierra Nevada Snow this Weekend

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada and the Mother Lode above 2,000 feet, through 4 AM Friday.

Additional snow accumulations above the 2,500 foot elevation, will range from two to sixteen inches. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Wind gusts of forty mph are expected at times in the Mother Lode. Winds could gust as high as sixty-five mph across the upper ridgetops and the crest of the Sierra.

Sub zero wind chill temperatures are possible in the higher elevations of the Sierra.

Another winter storm is expected to impact the region this weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch has now been issued by the National Weather Service for the Sierra Nevada, from late Friday night through Sunday morning.

During the Watch period, total snow accumulations above the 3,000 foot elevation could range from ten inches to three feet.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, carry tire chains, food, water and warm clothing in your vehicle in case of an emergency.