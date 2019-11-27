Power Outages Popping Up Around Mother Lode

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — The first snow of the season is resulting in power outages across the Mother Lode.

PG&E reports that there are around 1,000 customers without power scattered throughout Twain Harte, Tuolumne and Soulsbyville. The specific causes of the various outages remain under investigation. There is not an estimated time of restoration. Additional outages will remain a high possibility during the overnight hours as rain and snow continues to fall in the Mother Lode.

Click here to read the latest information from the National Weather Service.

The CHP is urging travelers to use extra caution when heading to your destination over the coming days.