Inclement Weather Triggering Mother Lode Pass Closures

Sonora, CA — Caltrans will be swinging the gates shut to three Mother Lode mountain passes due to a wintry mix arriving just ahead of Thanksgiving.

Caltrans crews are scheduled to close Highway 4/Ebbetts Pass, and Highway 108/Sonora Pass in advance of the holiday weekend due to the strong winter storm forecast for the Sierra Nevada. Planned closures, which are subject to change pending conditions for Ebbetts and Sonora passes are at noon Tuesday.

Additionally, Highway 89/ Monitor Pass is currently slated to close on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Caltrans says no decision has been made at this time regarding the seasonal closure of these routes.

Tioga Pass, a continuation of Highway 120 within Yosemite National Park that is controlled by the National Park Service, remains closed from the most recent storm activities.