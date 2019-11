Road Closed Signage View Photo

Sonora, CA — Due to a water pipeline break in downtown Sonora, police have temporarily closed Bradford Street between Washington and Green streets.

Police officials say the break is near The Candy Vault and Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews are en route. They add that Washington Street remains open but use caution. There is no estimate as to how long Bradford Street will be closed.

Bradford Street between Washington and Green streets loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information