Awarding Excellence In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – The winners have been chosen and they will be recognized next week at a special dinner hosted by the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce.

This will be the 98th Annual Community Awards Banquet presented by the chamber. The awards range from “Citizens of the Year” to “Young Professional of the Year” to “Teacher of the Year.” Those recognized are individuals who made a difference along with businesses that excelled this past year.

A staple in the community since 1921, the banquet for 2019 will be held next Thursday, November 21 at the Black Oak Casino Resort Hotel.

Below is the chamber’s list of categories and this year’s recipients.

2019 Award Recipients

Larry & Sandra Asquith : Citizens of the Year

Sherri Brennan (Dist. 1 Supervisor): Excellence in Government

Rockin Bar B: Small Business of the Year

Give Someone a Chance (GSAC): Non-Profit of the Year

Cheyenne Radanovich & Lisa Siemonsmao: Entrepreneurs of the Year

Tiffany Phillips: Young Professional of the Year

Amy Olenchalk (Columbia Elementary): Teacher of the Year